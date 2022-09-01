KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== MetaTech 30.6.2022 - - - 15.10.2022 09.10.2022 Health Limited Year Ended 09.00. A.M To AGM 15.10.2022 Ferozsons 30.6.2022 50% 20% 514.148 14.19 30.09.2022 23.09.2022 Laboratories Ltd Year Ended Bonus Shares 11.30. A.M To (Unconsolidated) AGM 30.09.2022 Baluchistan 30.6.2022 47.50% (F) 208.238 15.62 01.10.2022 23.09.2022 Wheels Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon To AGM 01.10.2022 Askari Life - - - - 22.09.2022 16.09.2022 Assurance 11.00.A.M To Company Limited EOGM 22.09.2022 ==========================================================================================================

