Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
MetaTech 30.6.2022 - - - 15.10.2022 09.10.2022
Health Limited Year Ended 09.00. A.M To
AGM 15.10.2022
Ferozsons 30.6.2022 50% 20% 514.148 14.19 30.09.2022 23.09.2022
Laboratories Ltd Year Ended Bonus Shares 11.30. A.M To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 30.09.2022
Baluchistan 30.6.2022 47.50% (F) 208.238 15.62 01.10.2022 23.09.2022
Wheels Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon To
AGM 01.10.2022
Askari Life - - - - 22.09.2022 16.09.2022
Assurance 11.00.A.M To
Company Limited EOGM 22.09.2022
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments