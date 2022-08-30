KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 29, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 222.00 222.25 DKK 30.23 30.33
SAUDIA RIYAL 60.30 60.90 NOK 23.05 23.15
UAE DIRHAM 63.00 63.60 SEK 21.20 21.30
EURO 226.00 228.50 AUD $ 155.00 156.50
UK POUND 265.00 268.00 CAD $ 173.00 175.00
JAPANI YEN 1.63060 1.65060 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 233.86 234.86 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.60
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments