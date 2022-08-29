AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
NASA postpones debut test flight of next-generation moon megarocket

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 06:02pm

CAPE CANAVERAL: NASA on Monday postponed for at least four days the launch of its colossal next-generation rocketship on a long-awaited debut test flight, a planned six-week uncrewed voyage around the moon and back 50 years after Apollo’s last lunar mission.

The countdown clock was halted about 40 minutes before the targeted launch time of 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), as the 32-story-tall, two-stage Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule awaited liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

The U.S. space agency cited a problem detected on one of the rocket’s main engines, after launch teams had begun filling the rocket’s core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.

NASA did not give a new launch date but said its first available backup launch opportunity was set for Friday, Sept. 2.

