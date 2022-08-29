DC’s directive

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has ordered to design the Zebra crossing on main roads besides traffic signals in 10 days for the convenience of the citizens crossing the roads. He assigned the task of revive/refreshing the existing dilapidated zebra crossing and new zebra crossing. The Assistant commissioner city was directed to monitor the targets.

The deputy commissioner said that Zebra crossings will be made on all the main roads of the city with the aim of facilitating the elderly, children, men and women, disabled people to cross the road. He said that protecting the rights of citizens walking or crossing the roads is the hallmark of a civilized society. Citizen present on the spot appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner.

