AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises on China demand optimism, US economic data

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 10:10am

Copper prices rose on Friday as hopes grew that fresh stimulus measures in top metals consumer China would boost demand, while better-than-expected economic data from the United States and Europe also supported the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5% at $8,172 a tonne, as of 0150 GMT.

It has gained 1% so far this week.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.3% to 63,450 yuan ($9,259.66) a tonne.

China will add 19 new policies on top of the existing steps unveiled in May, including raising the quota on policy financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.69 billion), to support its COVID-hit economy.

The US economy contracted at a more moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a sharp slowdown in inventory accumulation, dispelling fears that a recession was underway.

Copper claws higher on Chinese infrastructure hopes

The German economy grew in the second quarter, propped up by household and government spending and beating analyst expectations that saw it on the edge of a downturn, data showed on Thursday.

Peru, the world’s No. 2 copper producer, expects the price of the metal to fall to $3.40 per pound in 2023 from an average of $3.90 this year, according to forecasts from the economy ministry released on Thursday.

The dollar held firm ahead of a keenly awaited speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which traders hope could offer clues about the central bank’s rate-hike plans.

LME aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,435 a tonne, zinc added 0.5% to $3,566, lead eased 0.2% to $1,971.5.

Shanghai aluminium fell 0.7%, zinc rose 0.9%, nickel gained 1.8%, lead was down 0.7%, and tin added 0.2%.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises on China demand optimism, US economic data

Intra-day update: rupee hovers around 220-221 level against US dollar

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Oil prices edge up on signs of improving demand

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

Read more stories