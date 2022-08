HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Wednesday as investors await news on the next US interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.20 percent, or 234.51 points, to 19,268.74.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.86 percent, or 61.02 points, to 3,215.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 3.01 percent, or 67.01 points, to 2,160.38. AFP