Aug 23, 2022
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The proverbial plot thickens

“So the plot thickens.” “Indeed — The Khan has got Khanzadehs now resident at the entrance to the Bani Gala...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

“So the plot thickens.”

“Indeed — The Khan has got Khanzadehs now resident at the entrance to the Bani Gala estate to forestall possible arrest as the government has booked The Khan for terrorism for threatening a judge.”

“Investigation…”

“I reckon investigation is required when the man booked does not threaten on television…I mean…”

“The Khan isn’t going to go after the judge, I mean as he said Genghis Khan would behead a lot of people and let a few go which allowed him to conquer lands without a fight…”

“The Khan made that statement for the government, not his own speeches.”

“And there you go — I mean ratcheting up the pressure on Cherry Blossom and neutrals…”

“Hey The Khan is fully responsible.”

“Excuse me?”

“The Khan is responsible for a shortage of Cherry Blossom in the market. I went looking and couldn’t find it anywhere…”

“Don’t be facetious — go on the net – it’s available, it’s a multinational company I think headquartered in Europe somewhere and wait…this is important, its vegan because it doesn’t contain any animal ingredients…”

“Don’t be facetious… anyway so we are into a reversal of previous policy…”

“Precisely, like the Afghan policy has been reversed as the Afghan Taliban have not been able to rein in Pakistani Taliban from attacking our people and our assets. And I reckon The Khan’s threats and abuse will no longer be ignored and waiting out his jalsas to stop attracting such large crowds is no longer the favoured policy.”

“Well if you push even a rat to the corner it would bare its teeth so…”

“And who are you referring to as the rat?”

“I am not going to respond to that on the grounds that I value my freedom and do not want to be subjected to free doom.”

“Cowards read rats die many times before their deaths…”

“That reminds me I am asthmatic and have been since a child and you know when you are having an attack the oxygen mask feels like it is suffocating so Gill The Fish’s insistence that he could not breathe without a mask is shall we say baffling.”

“As Churchill said, in war, you can be killed only once, but in politics many times.”

“Indeed and in war death at best would mean a posthumous medal while in politics in our country death would be preferable than being out of power. Just ask anyone…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

