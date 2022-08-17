AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Beaconhouse & Tech Valley sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, a global network of private schools and institutes educating over 315,000 students in seven countries, has partnered with Tech Valley, an innovative digital consulting firm and trusted country partner of Google for Education in Pakistan.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two parties to work towards incorporating different Google technologies in Beaconhouse schools, carrying forward its mission to inculcate global best practices to improve education delivery.

Under this MoU, Tech Valley, with the support of international Google for Education teams, will assist Beaconhouse in procuring and incorporating Chromebooks for their programmes such as Homebridge and the inception of the Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) model on their campuses.

Additionally, Tech Valley will conduct training for teachers and admin staff to help them effectively utilise Google technologies such as Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ali Ahmed Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Beaconhouse, said, “Beaconhouse looks forward to working with the Google for Education team and its local partner, Tech Valley. As its first education sector partner, we are excited to kick off this project and empower our students with Google tools and devices.”

Umar Farooq, CEO, Tech Valley, noted that as a local partner of Google for Education in Pakistan, their goal is to revolutionise the education sector of Pakistan by empowering students, teachers, and administrators with a simple solution for intuitive and easy-to-manage teaching and learning model through Chromebooks and other Google technologies.

