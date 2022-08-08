Seoul university, UAF sign MoU on data exchange

FAISALABAD: Duksung Women University, Seoul, South Korea, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad inked a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of academia, information and mutual interest.

The MoU was duly inked by Duksung Women University’s President Kim Gun-hee and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad at CAS Auditorium UAF.

As per agreement, both institutions will foster exchange of information, material that are of mutual interest. It was also agreed upon exchange of students, professors, academia and administrative staff. It was also agreed that provision of briefing services by each institution for visitors from the other institutions.

Moreover, a five-member Korean delegation headed by Prof Dr Jaehan Kim is on a visit to the UAF under project Establishment of Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC). They called on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and visited Food Science Faculty and different departments of the university.

Prof. Dr. Jaehan Kim said Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), is meant to address the malnutrition issue that has hit the population. He said that the project will train government officials, nutrition policy makers, master trainers, nutrition educational experts, lady health workers, nutritionists and primary school teachers etc to improve nutrition and child nutrition. He said that the enhanced collaboration between the both countries would bring tangible results.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said Korean rural development model Saemaul Undong, launched in 1970 can be replicated in Pakistan. He added that the Saemaul Undong spirit was based on diligence, self-help and cooperation amongst farmers. He stressed upon the need to learn from the Korea experiences.

He said that UAF had the waste range of work on the water management and collaboration with Korean institutions will further enhance the works. He stressed upon the need to promote the education and rural development. He said that we have a large population of youth. If we train them and provide quality education and skill, the country can overcome the challenges of the poverty, unemployment and low per capita income.

Kim, Gun-hee said that with the enhanced cooperation between the both institutions would help learn from each other experiences.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the malnutrition in our country was hitting 50 percent of the population. He said that the PKNC was a hallmark step that will bring the issue to the national level. He called for an improved lifestyle and eating habits.

The delegation also met Food Sciences Faculty members and Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas. They also visited University Laboratory High School. They discussed the malnutrition situation in Pakistan and the measures to improve it.

