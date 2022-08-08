AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seoul university, UAF sign MoU on data exchange

Press Release Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:41am

FAISALABAD: Duksung Women University, Seoul, South Korea, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad inked a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of academia, information and mutual interest.

The MoU was duly inked by Duksung Women University’s President Kim Gun-hee and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad at CAS Auditorium UAF.

As per agreement, both institutions will foster exchange of information, material that are of mutual interest. It was also agreed upon exchange of students, professors, academia and administrative staff. It was also agreed that provision of briefing services by each institution for visitors from the other institutions.

Moreover, a five-member Korean delegation headed by Prof Dr Jaehan Kim is on a visit to the UAF under project Establishment of Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC). They called on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and visited Food Science Faculty and different departments of the university.

Prof. Dr. Jaehan Kim said Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC) established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), is meant to address the malnutrition issue that has hit the population. He said that the project will train government officials, nutrition policy makers, master trainers, nutrition educational experts, lady health workers, nutritionists and primary school teachers etc to improve nutrition and child nutrition. He said that the enhanced collaboration between the both countries would bring tangible results.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said Korean rural development model Saemaul Undong, launched in 1970 can be replicated in Pakistan. He added that the Saemaul Undong spirit was based on diligence, self-help and cooperation amongst farmers. He stressed upon the need to learn from the Korea experiences.

He said that UAF had the waste range of work on the water management and collaboration with Korean institutions will further enhance the works. He stressed upon the need to promote the education and rural development. He said that we have a large population of youth. If we train them and provide quality education and skill, the country can overcome the challenges of the poverty, unemployment and low per capita income.

Kim, Gun-hee said that with the enhanced cooperation between the both institutions would help learn from each other experiences.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the malnutrition in our country was hitting 50 percent of the population. He said that the PKNC was a hallmark step that will bring the issue to the national level. He called for an improved lifestyle and eating habits.

The delegation also met Food Sciences Faculty members and Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas. They also visited University Laboratory High School. They discussed the malnutrition situation in Pakistan and the measures to improve it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Duksung Women University Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad PKNC

Comments

1000 characters

Seoul university, UAF sign MoU on data exchange

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

PD organisations required to follow PPRA rule-47

Inter-governmental commercial transactions law: Govt deletes some proposed clauses

Unit-linked funds of insurance sector: SECP defines investment avenues

FIA launches investigation into mega PSM ‘theft’

Children among 41 dead in Gaza amid Israel truce reports

Miscarriage of justice, maladministration: President demands explanation from FBR

Market sentiment characterised by relative calm

Read more stories