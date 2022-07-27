‘Lausanne Movement’ Concern expressed over forced conversion of African Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Renowned educationists from different Islamic countries have expressed grave concern over forced conversions of African Muslims to other faiths.

In a webinar organised here by Islamic Research Complex Cairo, the participants termed as alarming the practice of forced conversion of Muslims to other religions.

Prominent academic scholars including Dr Yasser Abdel Hamid Jadallah Muhammad Al Najjar from Al-Azhar University Cairo, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Saad Ibrahim Alnaadi from Al-Azhar University Cairo, Dr Samira Hida from University of Muhammad Premier Oujda Morocco, Dr Omar Abdul Fattah Mohammad from University of Al-Azhar Cairo, Dr Mohammad Hijazee from Algeria University Algeria and Dr Abdul Haleem from Al-Azhar University attended the webinar.

Speaking at the event, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Saad Ibrahim Alnaadi shared his views on the “suspicious activities” of Lausanne Movement involved in the practice of conversion of Muslims to other religions.

“Since its creation, this movement had been criticized because of many reasons. First of all, it is the totally unfair, unjust and cruel practice to convert anyone’s religion by intimidating them or taking advantage of their financial, social or any other weakness. This is just detestable. Religions should not be traded like the commodities,” he stated.

“There must be a close eye on the activities of this so-called Lausanne Movement. Muslim scholars should come forward against such movements, which work to convert the poor Muslims to other faiths. An awareness movement should be launched in such Muslim communities where this Lausanne Movement is working. Local NGOs and media should highlight such issues, where the poor Muslims are being converted,” he added.

