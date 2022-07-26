AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
AVN 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.14%)
FCCL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.05%)
MLCF 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
OGDC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
PAEL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
TELE 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TPL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.91%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
TRG 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.77%)
UNITY 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,933 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 14,463 Increased By 72.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 39,914 Increased By 70.1 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,144 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as property stocks rally for second day

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as real estate developers continued to rise on news that Beijing was planning to set up a fund to aid the troubled industry.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,250.82 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,276.71. The Hang Seng index added 1.5% to 20,868.29.

Shanghai stocks fall

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5% to 7,182.28.

** Real estate developers jumped 5.4% in China, and mainland developers climbed 3.3% in Hong Kong, extending gains from the previous session.

** China will launch a real estate fund to help property developers resolve a crippling debt crisis, aiming for a warchest of up to 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) to restore confidence in the industry, a state bank official told Reuters.

** Investors are also eyeing the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and China’s Politburo meeting this week, while details of the property policy are also expected, as policy is significant in boosting market sentiment, said Wang Mengying, stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures.

** China will also step up financial support for the recovery of the cultural and tourism sectors, the central bank and the industry’s ministry said, pusing tourism-related companies up 2.2%.

** Energy shares added 2.7%, non-ferrous metal companies rose 2.2%, and new energy firms gained 1.9%.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.5%, with Alibaba Group up 6% to lead the gains,

** Alibaba will apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong and keep its US listing, and Ant Group executives are no longer part of Alibaba Partnership, a body that can nominate the majority of the e-commerce giant’s board.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise as property stocks rally for second day

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories