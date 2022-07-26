AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
Collapse of main bridge severs province’s link with Sindh

APP 26 Jul, 2022

QUETTA: Flash floods caused by the torrential rains wreaked havoc in parts of Balochistan demolishing a main bridge in Lasbela district of the province, that disconnected the road link of Balochistan with Sindh province.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Tehsil Othal of Lasbela district after the collapse of Linda Bridge connecting Balochistan with the Sindh province.

Recent wave of monsoon rain and flash floods swept away many roads, demolished mud-houses and inundated several towns mainly in Zhob Lasbela, Bolan and Sibi districts. The district administration, soon after the incident reached the site and launched the relief activities, however continuous downpour and flow of water interrupted the relief and rescue operation jointly carried out by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district administration and armed forces.

flash floods bridge collapse Lasbela district

