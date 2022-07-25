Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine forged ahead with efforts to restart grain exports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages, but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come.

Diplomacy, economy

Pope Francis said he yearned to visit Ukraine, in his efforts to try and bring an end to the five-month-old war.

Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight to nine months if its ports were not blockaded, an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president said.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo.

Russia said its forces had hit a Ukrainian warship and a weapons store in Odesa with high-precision missiles.

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy condemned the strikes.

President Zelenskiy said Russian missile strikes on Odesa were blatant “barbarism” that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the grain deal.

Fighting

As Ukraine prepares for its national day on July 28, Zelenskiy said: “We will celebrate against all odds because Ukrainians won’t be cowed.”

Ukraine’s health ministry said at least 18 medical personnel had been killed and nearly 900 medical facilities damaged or destroyed by Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s military reported Russian shelling in the north, south and east, and again referred to Russian operations paving the way for an assault on Bakhmut in the Donbas.

Ukraine’s air force command said its forces had shot down three Russian Kalibr cruise missiles aimed at the western Khmelnytskiy region.