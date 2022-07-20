AGL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Hong Kong shares surge out of the blocks

AFP 20 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Wednesday on hopes that the current corporate earnings season will suggest companies are withstanding the impact of higher inflation and rising interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.49 percent, or 307.36 points, to 20,968.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 percent, or 12.12 points, to 3,291.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.34 percent, or 7.45 points, to 2,202.37.

