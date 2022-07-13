Futures spread soars to 15.22pc

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1522bps to 15.22 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activity on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 48.7 percent to 25.75 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 50.23 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 46.7 percent to Rs 1.04 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.95 billion.

