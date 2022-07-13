Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Futures spread soars to 15.22pc

Recorder Review 13 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1522bps to 15.22 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activity on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 48.7 percent to 25.75 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 50.23 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 46.7 percent to Rs 1.04 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.95 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX trading activity Average daily traded value

Comments

1000 characters

Futures spread soars to 15.22pc

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories