Another monsoon system likely to unleash torrential rains from tomorrow

KARACHI: Another monsoon weather system is expected to unleash torrential rains over south Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan from July 14 through Sunday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said that a “vigorous” monsoon activity is happening during this week as weather system emerging from Bay of Bengal is continuously penetrating into upper and central parts of the country, while another strong low pressure area is likely to approach Sindh on July 14, Thursday.

This weather system is likely to trigger more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind-thundershowers in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and Kashmore till July 17.

Similarly, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni may also see the torrential rains over the period.

Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, besides Islamabad, Kashmir are likely to receive intermittent rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls with occasional gaps from July 13 to July 15.

The same weather system may also produce the heavy rainy spell in Sargodha, Hafizabad, M B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur over the period.

Torrential rains may generate urban floods in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat from July 14 till July 17.

Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala may witness a deluge on July 13 and July 14.

Flash floods also expected in local nullahs of Kithar range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14 to July 16 and in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and July 14.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travellers and tourists should remain cautious, as the Met advised the concerned authorities to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure in the rainy weather.

