OMAP lauds govt, Ogra for disbursement of PDC

Recorder Report 05 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) on Monday appreciated Government of Pakistan, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for the disbursement of Price Differential Claim (PDC) in timely manner and closure of the assignment with inordinate gratification of the Oil Industry.

Chairman OMAP Tariq Wazir Ali in a letter requested Chairman OGRA to play its positive role to address the burning issue of OMCS margin that has caused havoc in industry.

