ANL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.67%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.38%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.48%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.78%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.86%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.81%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.29%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.43%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.6%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.38%)
TRG 76.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.39%)
UNITY 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.36%)
WAVES 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.7%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -84.3 (-0.56%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -263.2 (-0.63%)
KSE30 15,745 Decreased By -116 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022
Markets

China stocks rise on healthcare boost, ETF Connect launch; HK dips

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday supported by healthcare shares and the launch of cross-border investment scheme ETF Connect, while Hong Kong shares slipped weighed by airline operators.

China stocks log best month in 2 years on recovery hopes

** China’s blue-chip index CSI300 rose 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5%. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index dipped 0.1%.

** Investors in China and Hong Kong started trading exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in each other’s markets on Monday, but more money will likely flow into mainland markets initially under ETF Connect.

** With just four Hong Kong-listed ETFs qualified, compared with 83 eligible products traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the benefits are sharply skewed toward funds that invest in China-listed shares.

** An index tracking China’s healthcare stocks surged 4.7% on signs of a possible flare-up in COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

** Parts of eastern China are running fresh rounds of mass COVID-19 testing, as the country faces new waves of infections while recovering from impact of the spring outbreaks that hit Beijing and Shanghai.

** Daily numbers of locally transmitted infections in mainland China increased to more than 300 over the weekend, compared with a few dozens in late-June.

** Tourism and transport stocks shares fell.

** China’s “Big Three” state airlines tumbled in both China and Hong Kong, after they pledged on Friday to buy a total of almost 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese carriers since the start of the pandemic.

** Hong Kong shares of Air China slumped 4.1%, their worst day in roughly two months.

** Shares of China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines also fell.

** Hong Kong shares of Great Wall Motor Co Ltd slumped 6%, after General Motors said on Friday it had called off the sale of a shuttered Indian plant to the Chinese automaker.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on healthcare boost, ETF Connect launch; HK dips

