Markets
Shanghai stocks open with small gains
01 Jul, 2022
HONG KONG: Shares in Shanghai started slightly higher Friday morning, extending the previous day’s rally fuelled by healthy data that lifted hopes for the economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.65 points, to 3,400.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was marginally higher, inching up 0.64 points to 2,224.79.
Shanghai stocks end with gains, Hong Kong slips
Hong Kong Kong’s markets were closed for a holiday.
Comments