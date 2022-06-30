ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar coming back to destroy national economy: PTI leader

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders on Wednesday dubbed former federal finance minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar as an ‘economic hit man’ and claimed that he was returning to Pakistan with the sole aim of destroying the national economy and subsequently bringing more miseries to the people.

PTI Central Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas in a statement said that fugitive Ishaq Dar was returning to the country to ruin Pakistan’s economy and issuing a Pakistani passport to the fugitive was an insult to the nation.

She further said that Dar, while being the Finance Minister, was caught red-handed stealing the people’s money. “He was convicted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but he was smuggled out of the country on a former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s plane to London,” he added.

She urged the state institutions and courts to arrest Dar immediately on arrival in Pakistan and recover the looted money. Abbas further said that the imported government admitted that Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has destroyed the economy.

“The experiment of changing the regime and imposing an imported government has failed miserably. PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the economy on the right path,” she added.

She claimed that by amending the NAB law, the government was trying to destroy the institution to save the looted money. Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab information Secretary said that in the past, Dar had fulfilled an international agenda by devastating the country’s economy.

“By issuing the passport to Dar, the imported government has fulfilled another goal. This government only came into power to exonerate themselves of the corruption cases,” she added.

She averred that it was ridiculous to reassign the responsibility of managing the country’s finances to a person who fled abroad after destroying the economy. “He was returning to the country with a new agenda of derailing the economy,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ishaq Dar Imran Khan Pakistan’s Economy Andleeb Abbas

Comments

1000 characters

Dar coming back to destroy national economy: PTI leader

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories