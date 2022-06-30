Dar coming back to destroy national economy: PTI leader

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders on Wednesday dubbed former federal finance minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar as an ‘economic hit man’ and claimed that he was returning to Pakistan with the sole aim of destroying the national economy and subsequently bringing more miseries to the people.

PTI Central Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas in a statement said that fugitive Ishaq Dar was returning to the country to ruin Pakistan’s economy and issuing a Pakistani passport to the fugitive was an insult to the nation.

She further said that Dar, while being the Finance Minister, was caught red-handed stealing the people’s money. “He was convicted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but he was smuggled out of the country on a former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s plane to London,” he added.

She urged the state institutions and courts to arrest Dar immediately on arrival in Pakistan and recover the looted money. Abbas further said that the imported government admitted that Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has destroyed the economy.

“The experiment of changing the regime and imposing an imported government has failed miserably. PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the economy on the right path,” she added.

She claimed that by amending the NAB law, the government was trying to destroy the institution to save the looted money. Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab information Secretary said that in the past, Dar had fulfilled an international agenda by devastating the country’s economy.

“By issuing the passport to Dar, the imported government has fulfilled another goal. This government only came into power to exonerate themselves of the corruption cases,” she added.

She averred that it was ridiculous to reassign the responsibility of managing the country’s finances to a person who fled abroad after destroying the economy. “He was returning to the country with a new agenda of derailing the economy,” she added.

