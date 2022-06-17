ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
Jun 17, 2022
Markets

Intra-day report: PSX surges past 42,000 point mark on FATF optimism

  • Market expects Pakistan to exit grey list late on Friday
BR Web Desk 17 Jun, 2022

Investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) strengthened on Friday and the KSE-100 index jumped over 600 points in intra-day trading to power past the 42,000-point mark, following speculation that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will whitelist Pakistan after markets closed.

In addition, market anticipation of a staff level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for disbursement of the next tranche of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) lent further support to buying activity.

All announcements will be made at the press conference: FATF

At 3:00 PM, the benchmark KSE-100 index was trading at 42,362.93 points, after a gain of 632.77 points or 1.52%.

This week, the government removed the fuel price subsidy and hiked oil prices in Pakistan to appease the IMF. Removal of the subsidy was a key condition laid down by the global lender for disbursement of the next loan installment.

Meanwhile, the FATF had added Pakistan to its grey list in 2018 after the money laundering and terror financing watchdog found deficiencies in Pakistan’s action plan.

Subsequently, the entity introduced a set of conditions for Pakistan to fulfil. Pakistan has completed 26 of the 27 recommendations made by the FATF, and six of the seven points given by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) in 2021.

KSE-100 closes up 0.7% amid hopes of IMF programme revival

Speaking to Business Recorder, Arif Habib Limited’s Head of Research, Tahir Abbas, said that news citing that Pakistan would be removed from FATF grey list by Friday strengthened investor spirits and rekindled their interest in the equity market.

“Moreover expectation of swift revival of IMF bailout programme is also driving postivity in the market,” he said.

On Thursday, the stock market extended its rally from its previous session, as investor confidence was boosted by hopes of revival of the IMF programme. Resultantly, it gained 291.37 points to close at 41,730.16.

This is an intra-day update

