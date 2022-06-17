ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
ASL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
AVN 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.12%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.9%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.95%)
FNEL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.52%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.91%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.1%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (12.88%)
PIBTL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.53%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
TREET 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
UNITY 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.54%)
WAVES 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.76%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.55%)
YOUW 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.11%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 64 (1.54%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 278.9 (1.87%)
KSE100 42,251 Increased By 520.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 228.2 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen tumbles from two-week high into BOJ decision, dollar bounces

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: The yen retreated sharply from its highest point in nearly two weeks on Friday, with the Bank of Japan likely to keep its ultra-easy policy, defying pressure from aggressive tightening at peers including the Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank.

The dollar clawed its way back from a one-week low against major peers, following a two-day slide after the Federal Reserve’s mid-week rate increase that, although the biggest since 1995, didn’t exceed market expectations.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers including the yen, rose 0.16% to 104.05, slipping to the lowest since June 10 at 103.41 overnight.

It was at a two-decade high of 105.79 prior to the Fed decision.

The greenback jumped 0.82% to 133.235 yen after dipping overnight to 131.49 for the first time since June 6. US long-term yields, which bear a close correlation with the dollar-yen rate, ticked up in Tokyo trading, after dipping sharply during US hours as investors worried that aggressive Fed tightening could trigger a recession.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that a 75 basis point increase seemed the appropriate policy action for that meeting, but that it wouldn’t be the norm. Even so, another increase of the same size is widely expected for next month’s meeting as well.

Yen slides to 24-year low against dollar

“The slippage in US yields and recession talk has undercut the DXY last couple days,” Westpac analysts wrote in a client note, referring to the dollar index. “DXY slippage can extend to 102 near term, but the broader bull trend is not done, not with another 75bp Fed hike on the table in July.”

The dollar bounced 0.3% to 0.96905 Swiss franc, after tumbling the most in seven years overnight as the Swiss National Bank surprised with a half point hike.

Sterling slipped 0.27% to $1.2318, giving back a fraction of its 1.43% jump overnight, when the Bank of England decided to lift rates again, albeit by less than many in the market had expected, but gave hawkish signals on future policy action.

The euro slipped 0.17% to $1.0537, coming off a one-week high from overnight, as it garnered support from the European Central Bank’s decision mid-week on fresh support to contain borrowing costs among southern nations.

Elsewhere, the risk-sensitive Aussie dollar fell 0.26% to $0.70275 as Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower. Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin continued to languish near a 1 1/2-year low of $20,079.72 reached this week, last changing hands at $20,500.00.

Yuan US dollar Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

Yen tumbles from two-week high into BOJ decision, dollar bounces

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

US condemns anti-Islamic remarks, encourages India to promote respect for human rights

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

Oil lower on demand concerns, but tight supply caps downside

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Google’s Russian subsidiary submits bankruptcy declaration

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories