ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

National, international forums: SCBA chief assures support to Mushaal Malik

Recorder Report 17 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) extended full support to pursue the case of Yasin Malik, detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, on all national and international forums.

Mushaal Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik, on Thursday met with SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon to seek support from the lawyer community in the wake of the mock trial of Yasin Malik. The SCBA president extended all-out support on behalf of the entire legal fraternity of Pakistan, so as to pursue the case of Yasin Malik on all national and international forums.

He strongly condemned the inhumane treatment of Hurriyat leadership, particularly of Yasin Malik and urged the international community to intervene in the matter and to play their substantial role to end the blatant violation of international human rights by the Indian government.

The president said: “unlawful conviction of Yasin Malik is not a case of simple and mere words of condemnation but calls for an immediate action and if we fail to make any practical efforts, history will never forgive us”.

The legal committee, composed of renowned lawyers and human rights activists, was constituted to pursue the case/conviction of Yasin Malik, nationally and internationally, including the International Court of Justice.

Mushaal Mullick, on the occasion, said it is a right time to raise the issue more vigorously as the matter not only relates to Yasin Malik only but also to the ongoing indigenous movement to free Indian Occupied Kashmir from Indian oppression and the silence on the issue could cause an irreparable damage to the freedom fight.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Indian government IIOJK Yasin Malik SCBA Mushaal Malik

Comments

1000 characters

National, international forums: SCBA chief assures support to Mushaal Malik

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

IMF says didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP deals

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Rs5/unit power relief withdrawn

Q3FY22: E-banking transactions soar to Rs35.422trn

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories