ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Egypt sack coach Ehab Galal after two months

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

CAIRO: Ehab Galal was sacked as coach of the Egyptian national football team on Thursday, two months after he took over from Carlos Queiroz.

Egyptian Football Federation official Hazem Emam told a press conference in Cairo that the "negative results of the Egyptian coach precipitated his departure".

"The names of a number of foreign coaches are being considered with a view to starting negotiations with them," said Emam.

Egypt, without injured captain Mohamed Salah and several other key players, were beaten 2-0 by Ethiopia last Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Tired and sad, Mane and Salah head to Africa for AFCON qualifying

Egypt lost the last edition of the Cup of Nations to Senegal on penalties in the final in February and the following month fell to Senegal again in a shootout, this time in a 2022 World Cup play-off.

Former Pyramids and Zamalek coach Galal, 54, took over on April 12 after Portuguese Queiroz quit because he could not agree terms for a new contract.

Mohamed Salah Ehab Galal Egyptian national football team Hazem Emam

Comments

1000 characters

Egypt sack coach Ehab Galal after two months

New day, new low: Rupee closes at 207.67 against dollar

Imran asks nation to hold 'peaceful demonstrations' against inflation on June 19

KSE-100 closes up 0.7% amid hopes of IMF programme revival

Apple faces £750mn lawsuit over iPhone software update

Did not ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC energy deals: IMF

PM Shehbaz blames spike in fuel prices on previous govt's 'worst-ever deal' with IMF

One dead as violence erupts in Karachi during NA-240 by-poll

Went to Russia for country’s benefit: Imran Khan

Oil prices fall after rate hikes, but tight supply still in focus

LSMI output declines 13.3% in April on monthly basis, increases 15.4% year-on-year

Read more stories