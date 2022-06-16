ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.17%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
UNITY 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.75%)
BR100 4,130 Increased By 28.3 (0.69%)
BR30 14,933 Increased By 93.9 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,657 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,917 Increased By 102.5 (0.65%)
Jun 16, 2022
Markets

Tokyo shares open higher as investors cheer US rate hike

AFP 16 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as investors cheered a major US rate hike that boosted Wall Street shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.88 percent, or 493.81 points, at 26,819.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index surged 1.43 percent, or 26.57 points, to 1,882.50. The dollar stood at 134.05 yen, up from 133.69 yen Wednesday in New York.

“The Tokyo market is poised to mark its first gain” after four losing sessions, fuelled by surges on Wall Street, Okasan Online Securities said.

Global markets returned to buying after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 0.75 percentage points – the largest increase in nearly three decades – in a drive to tame inflation.

In New York overnight, the Dow gained 1.0 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq index added 2.5 percent.

In the days leading up to the Fed meeting, investors had aggressively sold off shares, fearing the US central bank could move more aggressively.

“Considering recent losses on Wall Street, the strength of the rebound (in US shares) appears less than fully satisfactory, but the fact that US shares stopped falling should let investors breathe a sigh of relief,” Okasan said.

“Since marking a recent high just a week ago, the Nikkei average has dropped like Niagra Falls. But from a medium-term standpoint, it is only returning to the previous range,” the brokerage added.

Investors were also comforted by a comment from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who told reporters that the bank could issue another 75-basis-point increase in July.

“If the (July) rate hike were to come out at 0.75 points, it may signal the period of aggressive rate hikes may be brief,” Okasan said.

In Tokyo, Toyota roared ahead 4.18 percent to 2,167 yen. Sony Group added 2.65 percent to 11,410 yen and Nintendo jumped 2.08 percent to 57,380 yen.

SoftBank Group rose 1.87 percent to 5,122 yen. Advantest, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, rose 1.68 percent to 7,860 yen.

Tokyo shares open higher as investors cheer US rate hike

