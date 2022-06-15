ANL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
ASC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.23%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.2%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.4%)
PTC 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.31 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.41%)
TREET 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,105 Increased By 50.8 (1.25%)
BR30 14,949 Increased By 149.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,485 Increased By 435.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 159.2 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares track Wall Street lower ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, following a weak finish on the Wall Street overnight, though the pace of sell-off was limited as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% in early trade, extending losses to a fourth straight session.

The benchmark fell 3.6% on Tuesday.

Analysts largely expected a 50 basis point hike in the Fed meeting later in the day but views that a 75-bp hike was on the table have been growing after Friday’s higher-than-expected US retail inflation data for May.

Tech stocks fell 1.8% to lead losses among sub-indices. Megaport was the biggest tech decliner, falling 5.1%, followed by ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropping 5.2%.

Appen retreated 3%. Iron ore prices also extended losses, as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China and fears of a possible lockdown clouded demand prospects in the world’s top steel producer.

Miners eased 0.7%, with two of the big three miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group losing 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, while Fortescue rose 0.8%.

Financials bucked the trend to climb 0.7%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Australian shares plunge over 5% on inflation, China COVID worries

Gold and energy stocks fell 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, on fears that the Fed will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike.

Among energy stocks, heavyweights Woodside Energy and Whitehaven Coal fell 1% and 1.3%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 10,640.94.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares track Wall Street lower ahead of Fed rate decision

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Nepra agrees to let KE recover Rs9bn from consumers

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Sindh presents deficit budget

Read more stories