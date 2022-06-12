ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TransKarachi organises seminar on ‘Environment & Urban Transport – Transforming Karachi’

Press Release 12 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: To commemorate World Environment Day 2022, TransKarachi, the project implementation agency of the Karachi Red Line BRT organized a Seminar in collaboration with Chhaaon, on 8th June at the Ramada Creek DHA.

The session proved to be highly interactive and encouraged open dialogue on the theme ‘Environment and Urban Transport- Transforming Karachi.’ The seminar was addressed by distinguished experts from diverse fields who highlighted the importance of implementing sustainable practices in the execution of infrastructural projects to strengthen the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders for the betterment of the environment and society at large.

The seminar was addressed by Keynote speaker, Khadija Jamal, Consultant Project Manager and Architect by profession. The panel, speakers and discussants included Chairman, Horticulture Society Fahim Siddiqui, General Manager, Planning & Infrastructure, TransKarachi Dr Murtaza Bukhari, Chairperson Chhaaon & Landscape Architect Komal Parvez, Water Recycling Expert Muhammad Ameen Keryo, Manager, Environment & Social Safeguard, TransKarachi, Attaullah Athar, Ahmed Kidwai, General Manager Operations, TransKarachi and Pir Sajjad Sarhandi, Manager Implementation at TransKarachi.

Speaking at the occasion, Wasif Ijlal, CEO, TransKarachi said that this seminar is just one of the many events that we intend to host in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TransKarachi World Environment Day 2022 Karachi Red Line BRT

Comments

1000 characters

TransKarachi organises seminar on ‘Environment & Urban Transport – Transforming Karachi’

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories