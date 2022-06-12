TransKarachi organises seminar on ‘Environment & Urban Transport – Transforming Karachi’

KARACHI: To commemorate World Environment Day 2022, TransKarachi, the project implementation agency of the Karachi Red Line BRT organized a Seminar in collaboration with Chhaaon, on 8th June at the Ramada Creek DHA.

The session proved to be highly interactive and encouraged open dialogue on the theme ‘Environment and Urban Transport- Transforming Karachi.’ The seminar was addressed by distinguished experts from diverse fields who highlighted the importance of implementing sustainable practices in the execution of infrastructural projects to strengthen the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders for the betterment of the environment and society at large.

The seminar was addressed by Keynote speaker, Khadija Jamal, Consultant Project Manager and Architect by profession. The panel, speakers and discussants included Chairman, Horticulture Society Fahim Siddiqui, General Manager, Planning & Infrastructure, TransKarachi Dr Murtaza Bukhari, Chairperson Chhaaon & Landscape Architect Komal Parvez, Water Recycling Expert Muhammad Ameen Keryo, Manager, Environment & Social Safeguard, TransKarachi, Attaullah Athar, Ahmed Kidwai, General Manager Operations, TransKarachi and Pir Sajjad Sarhandi, Manager Implementation at TransKarachi.

Speaking at the occasion, Wasif Ijlal, CEO, TransKarachi said that this seminar is just one of the many events that we intend to host in the future.

