ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private airline’s plane lands safely at Peshawar airport after mid-flight scare

INP 12 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: A private airline’s Peshawar-bound flight on Saturday made an emergency landing at Peshawar airport after turbulence in flight owing to rough weather. Flight number PA-602 faced turbulence owing to bad weather, causing fear and panic among passengers of the flight.

Flight Captain with presence of mind and expertise steered the aircraft to the high altitude. The Captain communicating with the air traffic controller of Peshawar airport sought permission for an emergency landing of the flight.

The flight safely landed at Peshawar airport, sources. The flight scare incident took place yesterday, according to sources.

A passenger aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had narrowly escaped a major accident after its tires burst during landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on last Monday.

The ATR plane – flying from Gwadar to Karachi – was carrying 60 passengers. Air Traffic controller told the captain that he had witnessed some rubber pieces on the runway.

The captain cautioned the air traffic controller before landing at Karachi airport. However, the pilot demonstrating his professional skills safely landed the aircraft on the runway.

All passengers and crew members of the plane remained safe. Sources informed that when the engineers inspected, one of the tires of the aircraft was burst.

A PIA spokesperson has said that Gwadar air traffic controller had informed the captain about the tire burst. “It is feared that there was something on the Gwadar Airport runway which damaged the tyre,” the spokesperson said. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Peshawar airport Private airline emergency landing

Comments

1000 characters

Private airline’s plane lands safely at Peshawar airport after mid-flight scare

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories