Imran to address lawyers on 16th

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address the Islamabad High Court Bar Association on June 16.

Imran urges lawyers to join his ‘struggle’

The High Court Bar Association had invited Imran Khan to address the bar through a letter. IHCBA has issued notice to the lawyers to attend the event. The appeal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also be heard in the Islamabad High Court on June 16. Maryam Nawaz will appear before the IHC in the appeal against the sentence in the Avenfield reference.