ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

INP Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address the Islamabad High Court Bar Association on June 16.

Imran urges lawyers to join his ‘struggle’

The High Court Bar Association had invited Imran Khan to address the bar through a letter. IHCBA has issued notice to the lawyers to attend the event. The appeal of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also be heard in the Islamabad High Court on June 16. Maryam Nawaz will appear before the IHC in the appeal against the sentence in the Avenfield reference.

Former Prime Minister PTI Imran Khan Islamabad High Court Bar Association

Comments

1000 characters

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Read more stories