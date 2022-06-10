ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
U.S. banks finally see upturn in credit-card borrowing

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup appear set for some earnings boost from a pick-up in the battered credit-card business, but a possible recession would pull consumers back and bring losses on outstanding loans.

Last week, JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon warned of growing recession risks and braced investors for a likely “hurricane.”

JPMorgan’s Dimon says higher oil prices will power hurricane in economy

In steady economic times, cards are one of the most profitable businesses for banks, and analysts say a continued upturn in card borrowing would bring relief for banks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Jamie Dimon

