ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,799 Increased By 245.7 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,970 Increased By 93.1 (0.59%)
Jun 09, 2022
Markets

Tokyo stocks close flat

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended flat on Thursday as gains in export-related shares driven by a cheaper yen helped offset pressure from falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.04 percent, or 12.24 points, at 28,246.53, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05 percent, or 0.93 points, at 1,969.05.

Wall Street shares fell on lingering worries about inflation while US yields trended higher.

But the yen’s weakness against major currencies continued to provide solid support for Japanese exporters, analysts said.

The dollar stood at 133.75 yen, around a 20-year high and down from 134.29 yen overnight in New York but still higher than 133.03 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“Purchases of export-reliant companies, on the backdrop of the depreciation of the yen, supported the market,” said Daiwa Securities strategist Mamiko Katayama.

Tokyo shares open lower on profit taking, US falls

Oil explorer Inpex climbed 3.26 percent to 1,807 yen and distributor Eneos gained 1.35 percent to 578.6 yen.

The shipping sector was among the losers, with Mitsui O.S.K. lines sinking 7.74 percent to 3,220 yen and Nippon Yusen ending down 6.99 percent at 9,850 yen.

Among others, Toyota added 0.40 percent to 2,239 yen, SoftBank Group rallied 1.73 percent to 5,659 yen, and Nintendo rose 1.61 percent to 59,900 yen.

JAPAN STOCK

