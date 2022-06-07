ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Chinese foundation launches event for cultural exchanges, mutual learning

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In order to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning, and tighten people-to-people bonds between different countries, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation has launched the 2022, “Junior Cultural Ambassadors” event.

The event is expected to build a platform for young people all over the world to make the acquaintance of each other both online and offline, and bring out more junior cultural ambassadors who would make their own share of contribution to people-to-people exchanges, said an official statement.

The 2022 event, under the theme of “Get Connected Through Art: My Favourite Chinese Arts,” encourages young people to exchange ideas and tell stories about Chinese culture through videos.

With the support of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and Guangming Online, the event is hosted by the China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People and China Cultural Centers Overseas.

Exchange among civilizations spurs diversity; mutual learning promotes the richness of civilizations. Different civilizations complement each other and together constitute a world that blooms with cultures.

In order to further strengthen communication and understanding and write a new chapter of friendship among young people around the world, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, with the support of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, and working together with China Cultural Centers Overseas, invited teenagers aged 13-16 around the world to participate in the 2022 China Soong Ching Ling Foundation “Junior Cultural Ambassadors” event.

