AkzoNobel upgrades Dulux EasyCare with new anti-viral properties

LAHORE: As health and safety becomes a growing priority for consumers, Akzo Nobel Pakistan has taken on the task to secure families within homes. The company today launched the upgraded Dulux EasyCare Anti-Viral proposition in the premium interior washable paints segment.

The paint that parents trust on their walls as it is tough on stains and bacteria, is now also tough on virus. Boosted with the new Silver Ion Technology, Dulux EasyCare provides an added layer of anti-viral protection1 that helps to effectively work against certain virus.

Dulux EasyCare is now available for purchase at selected outlets across Pakistan.

“At AkzoNobel, we are constantly on the lookout for technologies to push the boundaries in safeguarding families and enhancing living through paint. As the importance of health and wellness gains traction in a post-pandemic world, I am proud that our new Dulux EasyCare Anti-Viral can support that vision by protecting our consumers starting from the four walls of their homes,” shares Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

