Jun 06, 2022
Pakistan

PNCA announces summer art classes for children

APP 06 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) has announced Summer Art classes in various genres for kids to develop their artistic skills during this summer season.

According to an official of PNCA, the summer courses are being offered in music and art including guitar, violin, key board, art classes including drawing, sketching, painting and objects making activities for the kids between the ages of 6-16 years.

The art classes will commence from June 13 and last till August 12 while the timings of the classes will be from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 noon from Monday to Thursday.

It is a regular practice of the PNCA to arrange such courses every summer season to facilitate the children who are enthusiastic towards learning music and art from the professional artists and musicians.

The PNCA is dedicated to impart education to the students about the art and music through arranging such courses which are helpful for the students in terms of exploring their inner talents and polishing their skills.

The aspiring participants can contact 0333-5269933 and 051-9208921 for further details about the registration process. The PNCA would charge Rs. 2000 per month from those attending the classes in any course, the official informed.

