ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
AVN 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.86%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FNEL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.66%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.59%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.44%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.8%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.65%)
TPLP 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
UNITY 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,856 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.03%)
KSE100 41,778 Decreased By -459.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -181.1 (-1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares touch four-week high, set for third weekly gain

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to a four-week high on Friday and were set for their third straight weekly gain, propped up by a strong recovery in beaten-down technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.85% at 16,770.1, as of 0402 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.95% to 56,350.21.

The indexes are set for weekly advances of 2.5% each, if gains hold. The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.4% and was set for a weekly gain of around 6%, after declining for eight consecutive weeks.

The index has dropped 23% so far this year. Shares of UltraTech Cement reversed early gains to fall up to 2.5% after the company said it would spend 128.86 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) to increase its annual capacity as it looks to stave off competition from the sector’s newest entrant Adani Group.

Indian shares settle higher

Lifting local sentiment, broader Asian markets were supported by the prospect of the US Federal Reserve turning less aggressive on its policy tightening stance following a softer-than-expected employment data.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares touch four-week high, set for third weekly gain

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories