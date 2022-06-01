ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Pakistan

SHC summons Sarfraz in land dispute case

INP 01 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday summoned former skipper Sarfraz Ahmad in personal capacity in a case related to constructing a pitch of his academy while allegedly encroaching upon the limits of a girls’ college in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

The row between the administrations of Sarfraz Academy and a girls’ college regarding lying of a pitch inside the limits of a college has become aggravated as the latter has taken the matter to the Sindh High Court.

The SHC has summoned ex-skipper Sarfraz Ahmad to the court and asked him to explain his position. The court asked the former all-rounder to appear before the court personally during the next hearing.

The court also appointed a law officer to look into the land dispute between Sarfraz and the college and directed him to prepare a report while keeping in view all aspects. Moreover, the court also bound all parties to cooperate with the law officer.

SHC Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed land dispute case Sarfraz Academy girls’ college in North Nazimabad

