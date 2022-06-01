SHC summons Sarfraz in land dispute case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday summoned former skipper Sarfraz Ahmad in personal capacity in a case related to constructing a pitch of his academy while allegedly encroaching upon the limits of a girls’ college in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

The row between the administrations of Sarfraz Academy and a girls’ college regarding lying of a pitch inside the limits of a college has become aggravated as the latter has taken the matter to the Sindh High Court.

The SHC has summoned ex-skipper Sarfraz Ahmad to the court and asked him to explain his position. The court asked the former all-rounder to appear before the court personally during the next hearing.

The court also appointed a law officer to look into the land dispute between Sarfraz and the college and directed him to prepare a report while keeping in view all aspects. Moreover, the court also bound all parties to cooperate with the law officer.