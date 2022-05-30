ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
May 30, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, says PM

APP 30 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Pakistan was the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping missions in the world as it had so far provided about 200,000 personnel. Such a gesture also manifested Pakistan’s desire and efforts for peace, the prime minister said in a message on the International Day of the United Nations Peacekeepers being observed on May 29.

The prime minister paid tribute to the efforts, contributions, professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistani Peacekeeping Missions under the UN umbrella, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister also paid rich tributes to the contributions of armed forces of Pakistan, Rangers, FC and police force in the UN peacekeeping missions.

UN Secretary General and other UN offices had lauded and acknowledged contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan’s peacekeepers, he said, adding that during 1960 to 2022, the officers and jawans of Pakistan peacekeepers had played exemplary and praiseworthy role in the UN missions.

A total of 169 Pakistani peacekeepers had embraced shahadat while performing duties in the UN missions abroad, the prime minister said, saluting their valor and sacrifices.

“The sons and daughters of the nation have displayed their professional capabilities worldwide by maintaining peace and serving the humankind,” he added.

The prime minister said the international recognition of the professionalism of armed forces of Pakistan to carry out their responsibilities across the globe in the challenging situations was a matter of great pride.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister UN peacekeeping missions

