EBM wins top awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading FMCG Company, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd (EBM), has been honoured by the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) with two awards at the 16th International Occupational Safety, Health, and Wellbeing (OSHW) awards. EBM has won the first position with an excellence award in the food sector. Anas Hammad, Group Lead EHS, EBM, has been awarded the ambassador award from EFP.

EBM has once again proved to be a frontrunner in workplace health and safety and in maintaining occupational safety and health standards best practices. Along with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, EBM has developed companywide consistent inspection, reporting and tracking systems with area specific manager’s toolboxes which support health and safety standards.

Upon receiving the awards, EBM’s Deputy Managing Director, Saadia Naveed expressed her views and said, “It’s a delight to be recognised by the EFP for our dedication to employee well-being and safety. It’s a matter of great honour for us to be internationally recognized and appreciated.”

