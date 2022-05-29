ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
Soneri Bank, ABL Asset Management Company sign agreement

29 May, 2022

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited and ABL Asset Management Company Limited have signed a landmark agreement for distributing investment products through Soneri Bank’s branch network.

The signing ceremony was held at Soneri Bank Head Office, Karachi. Under the said agreement Soneri Bank will distribute mutual funds and investment plans of ABL Asset Management Company Limited for individuals and institutions through its widely spread branch network across Pakistan. The signing ceremony was attended by the CEOs of both organisations along with senior executives.

Soneri Bank with its nationwide network of over 360 branches and equipped with the latest market intelligence and a dedicated workforce is geared to work towards providing quality financial solutions to its customers.

The Bank, with its recent strategic alliances with ABL Asset Management Company Limited, looks forward to providing the customers with a wide range of products to best fit their financial needs and promote investment culture among individuals for the collective growth of the economy.

