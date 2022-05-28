ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
OIC says concerned at conviction of Yasin Malik

Recorder Report 28 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday expressed its deep concern over the pronouncement of life sentence for one of the most prominent Kashmiri leaders, Yasin Malik, who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for many decades and urged the Indian government to release all Kashmiri leaders detained unfairly.

In a statement over Twitter, the General Secretariat of the OIC reiterated its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to ensure that the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for the realization of their rights must not be equated with terrorism.

