IBCC revises conversion formula for IB students

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Equivalence Committee of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has revised the conversion formula for the International Baccalaureate (IB) students from the examination session of May 2022 onwards.

IB students can now compete more strongly against students from foreign institutions, to secure admission to medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan. With inquiry-based learning, it teaches future-ready skills to thrive in a fast evolving and competitive world.

The revised conversion formula for grades of Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP), students securing 7 grades (highest grade in IB) would be equivalent to the mean-value of the highest subject marks, achieved in the Pakistani Examination Board (90+ marks). Equivalency marks have increased by an average of 5 marks for IB students securing 7, 6, 5, 4, & 3 grades.

IBCC considers the MYP (ages 11 to 16), DP (ages 16 to 19) and CP (ages16 to 19) equivalent to Pakistan’s SSC and HSSC (relevant group), respectively. It offers four educational programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP, for ages 3-12), MYP and the CP to over 5,500 IB World Schools globally. Today, IB is offered at 31 schools in Pakistan and will be expanded to 65 authoriszed programmes by 2023.

