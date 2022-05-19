ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes 0.1% lower in mixed session

  • Stocks rallied on the back of robust GDP growth figure but deprecation of rupee against dollar dented investors' confidence
BR Web Desk 19 May, 2022

Uncertainty surrounded the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 index ended a two-day winning streak to close 43 points down.

A combination of upside and downside pressures made the market swing between positive and negative territories throughout the day.

Stocks rallied on the back of a robust GDP growth figure of 5.97% for fiscal year 2021-22, released by the National Accounts Committee (NAC).

However, a dip in the rupee’s value past 200 per dollar in the inter-bank market sparked panic and motivated participants to offload their holdings. As per analysts, deprecation of the rupee has dented investors’ confidence.

KSE-100 rises 0.7%, breaches 43,000 point barrier once again

Following a brief dip at the beginning of the session, the KSE-100 index marched upward as investors weighed sentiment on an encouraging economic growth reading.

The market witnessed profit booking near midday which levelled the index. From that point on, the KSE-100 index traded in a narrow range and recorded minor fluctuations before closing on a negative note.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 ended with a loss of 43.43 points, down 0.1%, to finish at 42,983.45.

In a report, Capital Stake noted that PSX investors witnessed a tug-of-war between bulls and bears on Thursday.

All-time low: Rupee closes at 200 in inter-bank trading for first time against US dollar

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index lower included oil and gas exploration (73.64 points), cement (36.94 points) and banking (16.17 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 187.1 million from 278.8 million a day prior. The value of shares traded contracted to Rs5.09 billion from Rs6.91 billion recorded in the previous session.

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

Ghani Global Holdings was the volume leader with 15.1 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 13.39 million shares, and Silkbank with 13.1 million shares.

Shares of 334 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 122 registered an increase, 195 recorded a fall, and 17 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) PSX investors

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes 0.1% lower in mixed session

Pakistan wants to form larger share of labour force for Saudi’s futuristic NEOM project

Govt seeks more SDRs from IMF to propel economy

Foreign interference halted economic improvement: Asad Umar

NAB, FIA cases: SC puts restrictions on what actions authorities can take

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Cheema challenges his removal as Punjab governor in IHC

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

Read more stories