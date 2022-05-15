Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

UNITED NATIONS: A United Nations committee Friday adopted two resolutions, steered by Pakistan in its capacity as Chairman of the Group of 77 (developing countries), that spell out member states’ priorities for the UN Department of Global Communications, from fighting misinformation to helping states protect the fundamental rights to expression and opinion.

In doing so, the Committee on Information ended its 44th session held under the shadow of the tragic killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh — who was reportedly shot dead by Israeli forces earlier this week while covering a military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Pakistani delegate Mariam Shaikh led the efforts to promote consensus on the texts, reconciling differing views and positions on a range of issues under discussion.

The Committee finally approved the two draft resolutions contained in the session’s report, which was introduced by Darren Camilleri, the Maltese delegate and reporter, and will be forwarded to the General Assembly for adoption. By their terms, the Assembly would urge all countries, organizations of the United Nations system and others to take a range of actions in support of the free flow of accurate information.

Among other elements, those included specific calls to ensure the free and effective performance of journalists and resolutely condemn attacks against them, and to increase assistance for communication infrastructure and capabilities in developing countries.

The Assembly would reiterate its concerns about the exponential spread and proliferation of disinformation and misinformation and emphasize the need for all Member States to stand together to address those challenges, including on the Internet. It would also re-emphasize the importance of ensuring public access to information and protecting fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of opinion and expression, the freedom of the press and the right to privacy.

By other terms of the resolutions, the Assembly would call for intensified cooperation with the United Nations system for the effective dissemination of scientific knowledge, best practices and information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines.

It would also support a range of activities and programmes of the Department of Global Communications, from its strategic communications services to its promotional campaigns to its role in peacekeeping and peace building and the work of the network of United Nations information centres around the globe. Ms. Shaikh, press counselor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that as facilitator of negotiations on the draft resolutions, the bloc sought to ensure renewed momentum and support for the Department of Global Communications.