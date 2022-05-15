Pak boxer Shaheer Afridi becomes Asian Champion

BANGKOK: Pakistani boxer Shaheer Afridi on Saturday won the title of champion of the Asian Boxing Federation after a tough match in Bangkok. According to a private news channel, in the Middleweight Asian Boxing Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand, Shaheer Afridi of Sindh Police Unit RRF clinched the title by defeating Vichayan Khamoon of Thailand.

Inspector General of Sindh Police congratulated young boxer Shaheer Afridi and said a win of a Pakistani boxer is a highly proud moment for Pakistan and Sindh Police.