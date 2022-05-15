Blasphemous tweets of Dutch politician: IHC directs federal govt to take appropriate actions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the federal government to take appropriate actions on a petition seeking court directions to record a strong protest to the Ambassador of the Netherlands regarding blasphemous tweets posted by Geert Wilders, a Dutch politician.

The IHC office has been ordered to transmit the petition to the PTA Chairman, Secretary Ministry of Information and Technology, who shall take necessary steps in the public interest to safeguard the religious belief and feelings of the Muslim community/ citizens of Pakistan. The secretary information was asked to place the instant matter before the federal government for appropriate actions.

A single judge bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani hearing the petition of Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) Pakistan (TTNRP) said that in view of the directions passed by the IHC and other Courts, the PTA has to perform its own duties being Institution/ Regulator and to deal with such kinds of sensitive issues.

TTNRP Secretary Hafiz Ihtesham Ahmed has urged the high court to issue directions to the PTA, Information Ministry and the federal government to record a strong protest to the Ambassador of the Netherlands, as well as, to move the International Court of Justice regarding blasphemous tweets posted by Geert Wilders, who is a Dutch politician and leads the Party for Freedom.

He contended that religion has always been used by Europe to offend Muslims around the world, whereas, one, Geert Wilders, who is a Dutch politician and leads the Party for Freedom, has been continuously committing blasphemy by posting blasphemous Tweets using his Twitter handle, which are further re-tweeted around the globe, but the Federal Government has not taken any practical action against such profanity; therefore, necessary directions may be issued to the respondents to block the Twitter account of Wilders, as well as, to call the Dutch Ambassador to the Foreign Office with respect to the blasphemous act committed by Geert Wilders and record a strong protest on behalf of Pakistan.

The bench observed that the petitioner has raised the question of public importance, whereby, Wilders, is continuously blaspheming by posting blasphemous tweets.

