Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad hit record high temperature

KARACHI: Temperature on Saturday surged to record high of the season in the country, as the continuing severe heat wave battered the plains, the Met Office said. Mercury levels touched the season’s new high of 51 degrees Celsius in Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad, 51 degrees Celsius, each.

Temperatures in D G Khan, Mohenjo-Daro were 50 degrees Celsius, each, Sibbi, Dadu, Sakrand, Khairpur, Larkana and Padidan 49, each. Lahore sizzled with 46.1 degrees Celsius, Peshawar, Islamabad and Karachi 43, each and Quetta 35.5.

In the next 24 hours: hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, dust raising gusty winds with isolated light rain, thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening and nighttime.

Strong winds are likely in central and southern plain districts of the country during the period. “Due to heat wave, day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. General public is advised to take precautionary measures to avoid heat wave”, the Met warned.

The Met Office in its fresh forecast alerted that the country’s most parts are likely to remain in the grip of heat wave like conditions during the next week as well. The prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause water stress for crops, vegetable and orchards. High temperature may increase energy and water demand.

“High temperature may cause heat stroke. Senior citizens and children are more vulnerable”, the Met said. The base flow may further increase in the rivers during the next week because of the harsh weather. General public should avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take precautionary measures. Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly. “Special care should be taken for the needs of livestock and pets. Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life”, the Met advised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022