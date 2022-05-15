ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Punjab CM accuses Imran of disrespecting Constitution

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Saturday that evidence against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was available in various cases and when action against him would be taken under the law, the latter would find no place to hide.

“We will bring law into action and will make you (Imran) learn a lesson about respect for the law,” he said while talking to journalists.

However, he said, the government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would not take revenge.

“It is a misconception of Imran Niazi that he can put pressure on us; we either take pressure from Allah Almighty or from the masses,” he said.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the PTI chief neither respects the Constitution nor the court’s decisions; rather, he makes fun of the institutions.

In response to a question, he said the present government is trying to control load-shedding and it was the same problem which the previous PML-N government had to solve as well.

The chief minister said the poor performance of the PTI government is coming to the surface now.

“We will make utmost endeavours day and night and by the grace of Allah Almighty will end load-shedding and price hike,” he said, adding: “We have come into power with the intention to serve the masses.”

He alleged that Imran Khan wants bloodshed and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has already talked about a bloody revolution.

He said he supported democracy and faced imprisonments due to his beliefs.

His party’s leadership also faced detentions, he said, but warned that PML-N won’t allow Imran Niazi to play around with the Constitution and the law.

He said that Pakistan is standing at a crossroads as its economy is on a ‘ventilator’, adding that inefficiencies of the PTI-led government had created a host of problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz Imran Khan PTI Government PMLN

