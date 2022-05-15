ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

‘Masses must be given relief in any case’: Bilawal

NNI 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that masses will have to be given relief in any way.

Foreign Minister Bilawal chaired meeting of federal ministers belonging to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) wherein ministers briefed him on performance of their respective ministries as well as ongoing public welfare projects.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister directed federal ministers to keep allowing commoner’s access to them as well as their offices.

Talking to ministers, Bilawal while hitting out at former Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the PTI chairman has devastated economy of country, thus, govt is bound to provide relief to masses.

Emphasizing importance of constituents and elected representatives’ relation, the Foreign Minister directed the ministers to resolve issues of general public on priority bases.

