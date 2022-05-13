ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Journalist for boosting agriculture sector to ensure food security

Recorder Report 13 May, 2022

LAHORE: Terming smuggling of various food items including wheat and wheat related products to Afghanistan as a challenge for the present government, analysts called for taking measures to boost agriculture sector.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and never suffered a crisis in this sector ever before. The new government needs to take certain measures to boost the sector as people of the country have hopes with the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

At the time, the country is facing the issue of availability of Urea but the incumbent government reiterated the commitment that it would not tolerate unjustified price increase of urea, Salman said, adding: “There is a need to ensure a proper checking and tracking system to overcome shortages of key soil nutrients in the country.”

He further said the provincial governments need to collaborate with the federal government to overcome the issues related to the agriculture sector and boost the industry. It is the responsibility of customs officials on the ground, law enforcement agencies on the border, police, and officials to control the smuggling of wheat to Afghanistan, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wheat Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government agriculture sector Salman Ghani

Comments

1000 characters

Journalist for boosting agriculture sector to ensure food security

Forex reserves down $177m

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Air India appoints first foreign CEO

‘Regime change conspiracy’: Alvi urges CJP to form probe commission

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Read more stories