LCCI says will organise pre-budget convention

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will hold pre-budget 2022-23 convention in May. Brainstorming sessions on budget proposals, economic issues and their doable suggestions will be the part of this mega event.

“All Pakistan Chambers will be invited to give a deeply worked out plan to the government for economic development of the country,” LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said.

He added that the federal ministers, top businessmen, economists, intellectuals and representatives of academia will also be invited to the convention.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that all the stakeholders will give their much-needed feedback on various aspects of the economy for which various sessions will be held. He said that these sessions will identify the business related issues along with their viable solutions.

“We cannot stay where we are”, Mian Nauman Kabir said and added that the economy is at a critical juncture and is in a dire need of diversion towards stability.

The LCCI president said that challenging economic issues like high cost of doing business, trade deficit, high power tariff, energy crisis, below the par exports etc demands collective efforts by the public and private sectors.

He said that the private sector is the backbone of the economy and is ready to supplement the government efforts aimed at economic revival of the country but the decision makers will have to take the business community on board.

Mian Nauman Kabir added that various LCCI proposals including cut in duties and taxes on essential raw materials, financing schemes for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been accepted in the last budget. He hoped that the present regime will also give due attention towards the LCCI budget proposals and will make these part of the budget document.

